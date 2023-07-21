POPS Senior Profile: Ryan Martin makes impact from behind the scene

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS Senior Profiles we’ll be publishing.

Many theater students dream of standing in front of a roaring audience and bright lights, but recently graduated Wellesley High School technical theater senior Ryan Martin finds delight behind the scenes and has contributed to the technical theater program since sophomore year.

Martin, a soft-spoken, thoughtful student, believes his friends would describe him as determined. “I’m always getting stuff done and wouldn’t take no for an answer. I always try to fix an issue. If there’s not a creative way around it [a problem], the show is not the same,” he said.

His dedication to theater shows through his many accomplishments. In the Tech department, Martin’s received the WHS Student of the Quarter Award for Performing Arts and the WHS Underclassman Achievement Award for technical theater.

Martin discovered the most rewarding part of his work was watching the audience’s reactions to his effects.

Fellow performing arts student Kate Taplin said, “Working with [Ryan] in a group means everything will go smoothly… He is an amazing leader.”

In his junior year, Martin fully managed the lights and sounds of the hit high school show “Mamma Mia” in front of a full audience.

“He is very passionate about what he does and has a natural ability to connect with and care for everyone he encounters, especially freshmen who want to learn from what he has to offer,” said friend and performing arts student Leo Harmon.

Martin’s experiences in theater have taught him leadership skills he uses in his everyday life. Despite his vast connections with people through participating in theater, Martin usually keeps to himself during school. However, he fully expresses himself and finds comfort, pride, and responsibility in the performing arts department.

Additionally, Martin sings in a choral ensemble, the Keynote Singers. Moreover, he sings in the Brooks Brothers ensemble as tenor and bass while also managing A Cappella Anonymous. Outside of high school, Martin used to participate in a professional chorus organization in Boston called the Handel and Haydn Society. His extensive career in the performing arts helps him contribute his experience and knowledge to the groups he participates in.

Choral teacher Dr. Kevin McDonald comments on Martin’s unwavering commitment to the choral department.

“What Ryan has contributed to our choral department for four years is a unique way of creating community and positive culture within our groups. He’s extremely tech savvy, he’s able to communicate exceptionally well through social media, he has created presentations for our groups across the board, and he has run social events that help bring the group together,” he said.

Although Martin reflects fondly on his experiences in theater and a cappella, he’ll look to explore other subjects in college. However, he still hopes to engage in extracurricular activities that surround his singing and performing interests.

“It would be joining a college a cappella group or seeing if I can help with any show,” Martin said.

With his humble and determined attitude, it is clear that Martin will find more success after high school.

Article written by WHS Bradford staff writers Hannah Lee ‘25 and Evita Stokes ‘25.