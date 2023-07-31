Red Sox bigwig to speak at Tolles Parsons Center in Wellesley

When you’ve been with the Boston Red Sox for two decades, you’ve got tales to tell. Marcell Bhangoo, Wellesley resident and senior VP of client and sponsor services for the major league baseball organization, will visit the Tolles Parsons Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1:30pm, to regale all with what a day in the life of a female Red Sox exec is all about. Call to register at 781-235-3961

