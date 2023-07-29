Something to do during the next deluge: Review Wellesley’s proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan

The town of Wellesley is seeking public comments on its first proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is designed to help reduce the damage and cost of floods, severe storms, droughts, and other natural threats.

All comments on the 340-page document should be submitted to Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop at mjop@wellesleyma.gov Please write HMP Comments in the subject line.

The deadline to submit comments is Friday, Aug. 11.

This plan must be updated every five years in order for Wellesley to remain eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hazard mitigation project grants.

Recommendations include limiting development in high risk areas, though given the shortage of buildable land in Wellesley, the proposed plan says hazard mitigation should be part of any development in high risk areas. It points to the housing development at William Street (The Nines), where finished floor elevations are well above flood elevation code requirements.

The plan also includes a recommendation to hire a dedicated person to pursue grants and the establishment of a stormwater enterprise fund, which indeed the town is doing per this past Annual Town Meeting.

