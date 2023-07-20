SpongeBob the Musical comes to Wellesley on July 27-29

Wellesley Theatre Project presents “SpongeBob the Musical” on July 27-28 at 7pm and July 29 at 2pm at the Sorenson Center for the Arts at Babson College. Tickets are priced $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Based on Nickelodeon’s iconic television show SpongeBob SquarePants, conceived by Tina Landau, and written by Kyle Jarrow, The SpongeBob Musical follows SpongeBob and his entourage of aquatic friends as they try to avert crisis and save Bikini Bottom from an underwater volcano. Featuring original scores from performers like Panic! At The Disco, John Legend, They Might Be Giants, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and more.

The SpongeBob Musical features a cast composed of 39 students between the ages of seven and eighteen.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.