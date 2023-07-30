Wellesley government meetings the week of July 31, 2023

Recreation Commission (7/31/23, online-only, 6pm)

Public hearing to update the community on the most current Feasibility & Design Study for the Morses Pond Beach & Bath House.

Residents are invited to learn more about the project to date, ask questions, and give feedback. The meeting will take place via Zoom; please email recreation@wellesleyma.gov to share comments in advance or request to speak during the meeting, or the get the Zoom link.

Historic District Commission (8/1/23, 6:45pm, online only)

The 8 Cliff Road proposal‘s next stop on the town board and commission tour; 42 Cottage St. plan.

Design Review Board (8/2/23, 6:30pm)

Shake Shack, which is coming to the former GAP space in Wellesley Square, will make its sign pitch; HYP Studio and Wellesley Middle School are also on the agenda.

Zoning Board of Appeals (8/3/23, 7:30pm)

Beacon Capital Partners’ Park 9 properties on Rte. 9 east.