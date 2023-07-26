Wellesley Municipal Light Plant urges customers to chill on electricity usage July 27-28

With high temperatures predicted for the next 2 days, the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant is asking its customers to cut back energy usage between 5-9pm on July 27-28.

There will be no shortage of electricity, but having a lower electricity demand peak can save the MLP and its customers money based upon the formula used by the utility’s suppliers. In fact, the battery backup system that’s in the works will address peak usage demand in the future.

For now, the MLP is urging customers to cut back on use of clothes dryers, dehumidifiers, and car chargers during the hours noted. And while it will be hot, the MLP suggests turning up your air conditioning a few degrees, too.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com