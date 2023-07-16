Wellesley nonprofits now eligible for sizable Cummings Foundation grants

Cummings Foundation is now accepting letters of inquiry for its annual $30 million grant program, now in its 13th cycle. This initiative will deliver multi-year funding to 150 eastern Massachusetts nonprofits.

The program has historically supported organizations based in and primarily serving Suffolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties. It has now been opened to nonprofits in Brookline, Dedham, Milton, Needham, Quincy, and Wellesley, all in Norfolk County.

Also new are resources designed to help small nonprofits navigate the grant application process. The Foundation has introduced a short-form application for organizations seeking annual installments of $25,000 or less. In addition, volunteers will provide coaching to a limited number of smaller organizations as they develop their letters of inquiry.

Cummings Foundation invites about 175 dedicated volunteers to make the majority of its funding decisions.

The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program will award 125 nonprofits three-year grants of up to $300,000. Twenty-five additional organizations, all of which are prior Cummings grantees, will be awarded 10-year funding of up to $1 million each.

Applicants should be truly local organizations that are not only headquartered in but also provide at least 50 percent of their services in this area. All funding requests should focus exclusively on operations within this priority geographic area.

Letters of inquiry for the 2024 grant cycle will be accepted until Sept. 8. During the most recent cycle, the Foundation received 630 proposals for the 150 awards.

Winners will be announced in May.