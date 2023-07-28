Wellesley property tax discounts available for qualifying veterans

Wellesley property tax discounts ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars are available to qualified veterans and surviving spouses.

Applications must be filed annually with the Board of Assessors within three months of the mailing of the third quarter tax bill (see application below, along with information guide).

If you think that you qualify, notify the Board of Assessors at (781) 431-1019 x 2272. Supporting documentation, including a certificate of eligibility from the Department of Veterans Affairs and all other materials which will help the Board of Assessors make a determination, will be requested.

If you were granted an exemption last year, the Board of Assessors will send you a renewal application. However, it is your responsibility to ensure that a renewal is filed each year.

First quarter property tax bills are due Aug. 1.

Download (PDF, Unknown)

Download (PDF, Unknown)