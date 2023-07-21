Wellesley seeks consultant to conduct equity audit

The Wellesley Select Board has issued a request for proposals for a town-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused audit.

Town meeting appropriated $100K this past spring to fund such a study, with hopes that the findings will help Wellesley develop a comprehensive DEI strategy. The audit, expected to take 8 to 12 months, would build on work by the Wellesley DEI Task Force.

Other nearby communities, including Brookline and Newton, have conducted such audits.

The Wellesley request for proposals is available via the town website or by emailing the Select Board Office. The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, Aug. 18 at Noon.

