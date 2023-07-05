Wellesley somehow only had 1 entry in Norfolk County top 10 list of most expensive real estate sales

We did a double take when we saw that Wellesley only showed up once in the Norfolk County Register of Deeds’ list of the top 10 most expensive real estate deals during the first half of 2023. Yes, Norfolk County includes lots of communities, from Avon to Dover to Stoughton, but still…

As it turns out, the list bundles in commercial and residential deals, so the biggest one on the list was the $42M sale of the Hilton Hotel on the Dedham/Westwood border.

Wellesley’s entry, at No. 7, was the $10.5M sale of 15 Valley Rd. in May. This 13,501 sq. ft. structure boasts 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and sits on just over an acre of land.

So far in 2023, there have been 6,993 property sales recorded in Norfolk County, with an average price of $942,313. That’s down 27% over the same time period last year.