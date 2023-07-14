Wellesley sports news: Butler helps Bay State Games team win softball gold; Golfer Broderick breaks record at Mass Amateur

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Wellesley High’s Hayley Butler helps team win softball gold at Bay State Games

Congrats to Wellesley High School’s Hayley Butler, whose Southeast Team took gold at this week’s Bay State Games Softball Showcase in Ayer, Mass.

The team went 5-1 during the tournament, and won the gold medal game by a 6-2 score.

Butler, entering her senior year at Wellesley High, has been a starter throughout her softball career with the Raiders and is a team captain.

She played first base and pitched a game for the Bay State Games team, and made a clutch diving play and throw for a big out in the seventh inning of the finale.

Golfer Broderick breaks record at Mass Amateur

Wellesley’s John Broderick, a Belmont Hill grad who plays golf now for Vanderbilt University, earlier this week set the course record for a round of stroke play at Essex County Club with a score of 62, as reported by Mass Golf.

Broderick golfed his way to the semi-finals of the 115th Massachusetts Amateur Championship, but didn’t crack the finals. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes won the title.

Others from Wellesley in the tournament included Michael Rosenbloom and Conner Willett.

Last year, Wellesley’s Willett won.