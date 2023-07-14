Wellesley town meetings the week of July 17, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of July 17, 2023

Wellesley Historical Commission (7/17/23, 7pm)

Select agenda items: Public hearings on preservation determinations for 51 Boulder Brook Rd. and 41 Audubon Rd; Plaque program update; Discussion regarding age of renovated homes

Select Board Retreat (7/18/23, 12pm)

Select agenda items: Discuss FY24 draft goals and work plan; Discuss liaison assignments; Discuss draft appointments policy

Design Review Board (7/19/23, 6:30pm)

Select agenda items: Signs reviews for Alta Strada, HYP Studio, Color Me Nail Salon, and the Goddard School;

Board of Health (7/20/23, 12pm)

Select agenda items….various reports, but pretty darn vague!

