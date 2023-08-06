Beyond Wellesley: We try out Tavern in the Square restaurant in Framingham

Framingham’s newest restaurant, Tavern in the Square, officially opens on Monday, Aug. 7, but we slid into the casual eatery on friends and family day. No matter how difficult the job, rest assured we are committed to keeping The Swellesley Report‘s readers informed. In the spirit of full disclosure, our party of two received free sodas, an appetizer; two entrees; and a dessert as part of the trial-run celebration. We didn’t day drink, but had we wanted to there were plenty of options from the extensive list of craft cocktails; spiked seltzers, wines, and over 25 draft beers and 15 in bottles and cans.

We had already heard that the menu is well-regarded at Tavern in the Square’s other dozen-plus locations for its range of vegetarian, gluten-free and lactose-free options. One of us has a tomato allergy and felt that the wait staff and kitchen had the situation well in hand. Food came out with a discreet little “allergy” marker to signal to diners that nothing had been left to chance before orders came through those swinging doors and out to the dining room.

Read more….