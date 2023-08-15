Come work in Wellesley—the town needs social worker, dispatcher, web assistant, and more

Summer’s almost over and it’s a great time to apply for that new job you’ve contemplating. The Wellesley Public School system is seeking the perfect candidate for over 50 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. Coaches, nurses, teaching assistants, and substitute teachers are in high demand. The job listing board is updated frequently, so if you don’t immediately see a position that meshes with your skill set, check back soon.

The Town of Wellesley has a job board separate from the public schools listings that currently describes almost a dozen part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments.

The Town of Wellesley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation.