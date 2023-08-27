Deer with soft, velvety antlers strolls Wellesley Town Forest

During a walk near Fiske Elementary School, I peered into the Town Forest at the the Madison Road entry point, and decided a brief forest bathe would be just the thing. As I passed a darling cottage at woods edge, three young robins, feeling sociable, swooped in, alit on a nearby tree, and set to chirping . Up ahead, a male deer sporting single-point antlers interrupted some important grazing to survey the newcomer. At this point, feeling very Snow White, I looked about for more forest friends, and found them immediately. Mosquitoes. Lots of them, and they didn’t want to do helpful things like cook and clean. They were out for blood.

Walk the Town Forest paths in late August, if you dare. Just remember the bug repellent. You’ll need it.