Elvis sighted at Wellesley Council on Aging

Wellesley seniors this past week were treated to a luau and a visit by the King (almost) himself, Elvis Presley, who cranked out more than one movie about Hawaii.

Elvis impersonator Robert Black performed classic hits, which got attendees singing and dancing along, while the luau-themed menu included Hawaiian chicken over rice, pineapple upside-down cake, and a tasty Mai Tai mocktail.

It was heartwarming when some of the seniors were dancing along with Elvis and enjoying the show.

The Wellesley Council on Aging event at the Tolles Parson Center was made possible by the support of The Friends of the Wellesley Council on Aging, as well as contributions from local businesses like Greens Hardware, Roche Bros, and Cafe Mangal.

(Photos and information supplied by the COA’s Kevin McDonald.)

