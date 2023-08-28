Heads up: first day of school in Wellesley is August 30

The first day of school can creep up fast, especially if you don’t have students in the school system. One day Wellesley is summertime quiet. The next day, bam! Wellesley looks like Busytown in a Richard Scarry picture book as the sidewalks fill with kids walking and biking to school and yellow school buses rumble down Washington St.

Even if your kids have long graduated, the tides of school openings and closures affects everybody. As you plan your forays around town, be aware of some of the most important upcoming dates.

There will be a quiz

Wednesday, Aug. 30—first day of school. Early release (noon) for elementary school students. (That’s an every Wednesday thing for grades K-5)

Monday, Sept. 4—schools closed for Labor Day

Monday, Sept. 25—schools closed for Yom Kippur

Monday, Oct. 9—schools closed for Indigenous Peoples Day

Wednesday, Oct. 11—early release day across the board (elementary, middle, and high schools). Hit Starbucks well before noon if you want to have a chance in heaven of getting your afternoon latte.

Friday, Nov. 10—schools closed for Veterans Day