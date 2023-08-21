In remembrance: Martha Frances Cunningham, 85

Martha Frances Cunningham (nee Wadden), 85, of Wellesley, was peacefully called to rest on August 17, 2023. Martha was born on November 13, 1937, in Cambridge and was the beloved daughter of the late Albert and Helen Wadden.

Martha is survived by her four loving children, Wayne and Robin Cunningham of Natick, MA; Deborah and James Ordway of Standish, ME; Terrence and Megan Cunningham of Alexandria, VA; Christopher and Terese Cunningham of Holliston, MA, as well as ten immediate and step-grandchildren. Martha also has several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her cherished grandson.

Martha was a warm and compassionate woman who loved spending time in Maine. She was an active member of various organizations, including the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) and several quilting clubs. Martha won many awards for her beautiful quilts. She found great joy in these hobbies, which allowed her to connect with others and express her creativity.

To honor Martha’s life, there will be a small family service. The details of the ceremony will be shared privately with the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Danvers, MA 01923.

Martha Cunningham will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her memory will forever be treasured, and her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her.

