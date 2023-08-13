Longtime World of Wellesley Chair Richard McGhee passes away at 92

Richard S. McGhee, Jr., a longtime Wellesley resident and founding co-chair of the World of Wellesley organization, passed away on July 29 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and his two children.

Mr. McGhee was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, and was active in the civil rights movement in Detroit in the 1950s and 1960s. He came east as an organizer for Americans for Democratic Action, and worked with federal and state organizations on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

You can read his complete obituary online.

In Wellesley, Mr. McGhee was a longtime board member of the Wellesley Cable Access Corp., and hosted a program called The Learning Tree on which he interviewed guests. Mr. McGhee stepped down from his role at World of Wellesley in 2012 and was the subject of a Wellesley Townsman interview.

In 2020, he spoke about the history of World of Wellesley on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, as seen below.

We share our condolences with Mr. McGhee’s family and friends.

