MassHort has grown its program offerings for fall 2023

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society is now registering for its many plants-related programs. You can try out classes in arts & crafts (a 6-week Ikebana course starts Sept. 12); botanical art (Color Mixing for Artists starts Sept. 5); health and wellness (Forest Bathing programs), landscape design (a Nov. 4 workshop on creating a pollinator garden). These are just a few of the listings, so make sure to check out the entire rundown. Most activities take place at the Society’s 35-acre property at 900 Washington St., Wellesley.

Elm Bank Reservation, Wellesley
MassHort Trial Gardens

