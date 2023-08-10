Mosquito sample carrying West Nile virus detected in Wellesley

The Wellesley Health Department is spreading the word that a mosquito sample in town has tested positive for West Nile virus. With mosquitoes in some neighboring communities also testing positive, this raises the risk of human infection to moderate in our area.

You may or may not experience flu-like symptoms if infected by a mosquito carrying the virus.

It’s a good time to make sure you have insect repellent on hand, and to patch up any holes in your window or door screens.

Wellesley is part of the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Commission and conducts testing for mosquito-borne illnesses throughout peak periods of the year.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com