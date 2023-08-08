Roll with the Wellesley Food Pantry “Ride for Food” team—sign up now

The Wellesley Food Pantry will participate in 12th annual Three Squares New England’s Ride for Food on Sunday, October 1, at Noble & Greenough School in Dedham. The Food Pantry needs riders (or walkers) to sign up and help make this event a huge success.

The ride is for all levels and abilities. Riders must be 14 years of age or older. Participants may ride 25 or 50 miles; complete a 5-mile walk; or create their own virtual fundraising event. Light breakfast items, coffee, and snacks will be on hand at the starting point, along with water stops along the route. After the ride there will be a celebratory event at Noble & Greenough complete with food trucks, music, and fun for everyone.

The Food Pantry’s goal for this largest fundraising opportunity of the year is to raise $20K to support its 400+ Wellesley clients in need. Each event participant is required to set a minimum fundraising goal of $350. Organizers report that historically the average raised by individuals is $1,000. All participants who raise $1,250 will receive a unique bike jersey, designed by a young local artist. For the non-cyclists who hit that fundraising goal, there will be a fun and fashionable alternative to the jersey.

On a mission

To fulfill the Wellesley Food Pantry’s mission of offering healthy, high-quality food choices, the volunteer organization spends thousands of dollars each month to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and fish, eggs, cheese, and more.

As inflation has risen, so have costs. Many of the Pantry’s clients are children, and nearly 40% of clients are seniors (aged 65+).

REGISTER for the Ride for Food and fundraise for the Wellesley Food Pantry Team.

DONATE to the Wellesley Food Pantry team.

QUESTIONS: contact manager@wellesleyfoodpantry.org