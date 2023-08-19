Sisters of Charity property returns to Wellesley Planning Board agenda

An update and discussion on the Sisters of Charity property at 125 Oakland St., is back on the Wellesley Planning Board agenda, with the proponent seeking the Board’s blessing for a zoning amendment that could be brought to Special Town Meeting this fall. The meeting is slated for 6:30pm on Monday, Aug. 21.

In a letter to the Board, the Sisters’ local attorney wrote in part:

This meeting follows a June one that we reported on then about the Sisters’ revised proposal for their property.

This mark the second attempt this year by Sisters of Charity to change zoning for its 14-acre property in advance of a potential sale. In March, they sought Town Meeting approval to redistrict the property within a residential incentive overlay (RIO) district, which would have allowed additional uses such as multifamily housing or mixed-use development include retail.

That petition was withdrawn in response to strong opposition to expanding potential future development beyond the existing elderly living and skilled nursing home facilities. Some in town have also sought conservation restrictions on the property, which abuts Centennial Reservation.

Sixty-four members of Sisters of Charity live in the elderly care facilities at 125 Oakland St., and the Sisters intend to stay in the facilities for their lifetimes. Proceeds from the property sale will help fund the Sisters’ retirement needs, as well as allow the Sisters to donate to nonprofit organizations that further their mission.

