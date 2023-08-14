Students trickle back into Wellesley, bringing energy (and yes, traffic)

A traffic-free drive from Wellesley Square to the Fells. No line at the coffee shop. Quick seating at your favorite restaurant in town on a Saturday night. This isn’t a dream, it’s Wellesley in the summer. That’s all about to change as college students move onto campuses and families slide back into town to load their kids on the school bus for the first day of classes.

Wellesley’s world rotates around students

School starts for Wellesley Public School students on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Babson College has sprung back to life with residence halls already open for exchange and transfer students, and first-year students moving in on Aug. 24. Classes for undergrads begin Aug. 28.

Wellesley College will welcome a large wave of students moving into dorms starting August 30. Classes begin Sept 5.

MassBay Community College doesn’t have residences, so no big move-in day. Classes begin Sept. 5.

Tenacre Country Day School will begin to welcome students into the classroom on Sept. 5.

Dana Hall School typically has a post-Labor Day first-day-of-school, with boarding students moving in a few days ahead of that.