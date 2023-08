Thousands of cyclists departed the Pan-Mass Challenge start at Babson College in Wellesley on Saturday morning at 6:45am for the annual fundraising bike-a-thon supporting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s research. Cyclists have multiple course choices, with some riding 1 day and others 2 days.

Thanks to Steve Keep of Stephen Keep Photography for sharing these opening morning photos.

Feel free to share your PMC pics: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com