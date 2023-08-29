Wellesley Business Buzz: Scalliwags toddles down the street; CVS laying off 64 at office park; Chamber draws crowd to Linden Square

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Scalliwags toddles down Washington Street

Lorraine Cronin has moved Scalliwags, her successful infant/toddler childcare facility, from its original location near Whole Foods, to 202 Washington St. in Wellesley Hills.

Cronin worked as a nanny in Wellesley for 20 years before opening her first center in 2019. Naturally, the Ireland native has great affection for children and all their fun-loving, rascally ways. When her dream of providing education and care in a nurturing, home-like environment came true, what to call the business came to her easily. “Scalliwags” is a term of endearment in Ireland, a place where little mischief makers get up to all sorts of shenanigans—just as they do here.

In addition to the Wellesley location, there are two Scalliwags centers in Needham.

CVS laying off 64 in Wellesley

CVS Health has notified the town as part of the WARN mass layoff notice process that it plans to lay off 64 employees in Wellesley at 93 Worcester St. (Rte. 9). CVS is also terminating 74 employees at a Boston location.

Jobs being eliminated at the Wellesley Gateway office park include those in data science, marketing, and planning, among others. The layoffs are not taking part at the 3 CVS stores in Wellesley.

Business chamber draws crowd to Linden Square

The Charles River Regional Chamber drew a big crowd of members to the Linden Square courtyard on Tuesday morning for coffee, snacks, and conversation.

At the bustling event, I had a chance to chat with or say hello to Chamber personnel, Congressman Jake Auchincloss and team, a rep from event underwriter Eastern Bank, and an IT consultant who recently started a new business within Microsoft’s network that includes cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.