Wellesley Choral Society announces 2023-24 season

The Wellesley Choral Society under the direction of Edward Whalen has announced its 2023-2024 season, and seeks all interested singers.

The Wellesley Choral Society is a non-audition chorus, open to singers of high school age and older. All voice parts are welcome. Members are from Wellesley and many other MetroWest communities. The Society performs a variety of music from traditionally classical to world premieres, and popular music at the annual Winter Cabaret.

Fall c oncert— Romantic Classics for Chorus and Piano

PROGRAM: Music of Brahms, Elgar, McDowell, and Sullivan

DATE: Sunday November 19

TIME: 3pm

Winter Cabaret— Over the Moon

PROGRAM: Songs of, for, about, and to the moon, performed in a light “pops” atmosphere

DATE: Saturday February 3

TIME: 7pm

Spring Concert— Beethoven Mass in C

PREMIER: Whalen, Shakespeare Songs

DATE: Sunday May 12, 2024,

TIME: 3pm

Join the Wellesley Choral Society’s 76th season

Come see if the Wellesley Choral Society is the chorus for you during open rehearsals on Sundays, Sept. 11, 18, 25, 7:30-9:30pm, at UU Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St. The building is accessible, and there is ample free parking.

Contact president.wellesleychoral@gmail.com with questions.