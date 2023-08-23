The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Choral Society announces 2023-24 season

The Wellesley Choral Society under the direction of Edward Whalen has announced its 2023-2024 season, and seeks all interested singers.

Wellesley Choral Society
Director Edward Whalen (red bow tie) and the Wellesley Choral Society, spring 2023

The Wellesley Choral Society is a non-audition chorus, open to singers of high school age and older. All voice parts are welcome.  Members are from Wellesley and many other MetroWest communities. The Society performs a variety of music from traditionally classical to world premieres, and popular music at the annual Winter Cabaret.

Fall concert—Romantic Classics for Chorus and Piano

PROGRAM: Music of Brahms, Elgar, McDowell, and Sullivan
DATE: Sunday November 19
TIME: 3pm

Winter Cabaret—Over the Moon

PROGRAM: Songs of, for, about, and to the moon, performed in a light “pops” atmosphere
DATE: Saturday February 3
TIME: 7pm

Spring Concert—Beethoven Mass in C

PREMIER: Whalen, Shakespeare Songs
DATE: Sunday May 12, 2024,
TIME: 3pm

Join the Wellesley Choral Society’s 76th season

Come see if the Wellesley Choral Society is the chorus for you during open rehearsals on Sundays, Sept. 11, 18, 25, 7:30-9:30pm, at UU Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St. The building is accessible, and there is ample free parking.

Contact president.wellesleychoral@gmail.com with questions.

 

 

