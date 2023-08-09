Wellesley Free Library airs its 5-year plan

The Wellesley Free Library (WFL) has published its new Strategic Plan outlining the next five years, focusing on both interior and structural/social changes to best support its beloved spaces. (We’ve embedded the plan below).

This is a follow-up to the plan for 2019-2023, during which time the main branch underwent a major renovation and Wellesley’s institution was named one of 258 “Star Libraries” by Library Journal.

Each library that the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners oversees— including the WFL and many neighbors, such as the Needham Free Public Library and Newton Free Library—is required to submit a plan outlining what it hopes to prioritize every five years.

WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen elaborated on the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, which includes four overarching goals:

“Improve space within the library’s buildings to support the WFL as a community gathering place and cultural destination and maintain facilities’ excellence”

“Enhance access and outreach to promote free and convenient use of resources, reduce barriers to service, and communicate offerings to the community”

“Foster a fearless, flexible and fun workforce, supported by strong operational processes and systems, in order to provide exceptional Library services”

“Design programs and educational opportunities which reflect the evolving needs of the community”

What Differences Can Library-Goers Expect to Notice?

Looking ahead, Jurgensen said the most noticeable physical change for those familiar with the WFL will likely be the “significant interior improvements” that are in store for the Hills’ branch, which she estimated would occur in 2025 or 2026.

The Strategic Plan also accounts for upgrades to be made to rules regarding fees and fines, the creation of new programs to best meet the needs of the community and mandatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for WFL staff.

“It was clear that the community liked the option to continue to attend ‘live/in-person’ programs remotely, so we will continue to improve that process and increase the number of hybrid programs, when possible,” said Jurgensen.

The Benefits of a Library Card

Despite the rising popularity of e-readers, a library card still holds great value.

The WFL belongs to the Minuteman Library Network, along with more than 40 other libraries in the state, allowing anyone with a WFL library card to access content at any of those locations. If a certain item is not available within the network, it can usually be accessed through the Commonwealth Catalog.

Aside from books, the WFL is home to a variety of educational online programs, such as Mango, a language-learning site, and Creative Bug, which, according to Jurgensen, teaches users “how to knit, sew [and] paint.”

One lesser-known feature of the WFL is its “Library of Things” collection, where patrons can check out small items such as telescopes and puzzles.

Additionally, cardholders can gain entry to Massachusetts State Parks, the Boston Children’s Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts and other local attractions for a reduced price, thanks to funding by the Friends of WFL.

