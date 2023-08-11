Wellesley government meetings during the week of Aug. 14, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Aug. 14, 2023:

Historical Commission (Aug. 14, 7pm) Public Hearings (Preservation Determinations) for 34 Garrison Road and 21 Fuller Brook Road; Public Hearings (Waiver) for 11 Alba Road, 11-19 Brook Street and 86 Parker Road

Select Board (Aug. 15, 6:30pm)

Public Hearing: Common Victualler and All Alcohol License for Black and Blue, 65 Central Street 5; Public Hearing: Alteration of Premises for Common Victualler and Wine and Malt Beverages License to Allow for Outdoor Seating and Access Agreement for Fiorella’s Express, 575 Washington Street; Discussion of modifications to appointment policy

Zoning Board of Appeals (Aug. 15, 7:30pm)

48 Parker Rd.

Housing Authority Board (Aug. 17, 9am)

Finances, Committee Reports on Redevelopment and Sustainability; Resident Community Meeting Update for River Street.

Zoning Board of Appeals (Aug. 17, 7:3opm)

Tenacre Country Day School

