Wellesley government meetings during the week of Aug. 28, 2023

School Committee (Aug. 29, 3pm, online only) Reports; Special Town Meeting Article re: Approval of 5-Year Vendor Contracts; Update Job Description—METCO Bus Monitors

Select Board (Aug. 29, 6:30pm, online only)

FY2023 Year End Financial Update; Common Victualler License for Shake Shack at 74 Central St.; Opening Special Town Meeting Warrant; Discuss and Vote Assistant Executive Director Appointment; Discuss Funding of Civil Discourse Facilitator Training

Community Preservation Committee (Aug. 29, 7:30pm, online only)

Discussion of possible CPA funding for Housing Plan, Morses Pond Pickle Ball Project for Special Town Meeting warrant

Design Review Board (Aug. 30, 6:30pm, online only)

HYP Studio sign; Sustainability and Climate Action Update; György Kepes Panel Discussion

Advisory Committee (Aug. 30, 6:30pm, online only)

FY23 Financial Results – Sheryl Strother, Finance Director; 2023 Special Town Meeting Preview – Meghan Jop, Executive Director

