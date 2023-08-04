Wellesley government meetings during the week of Aug. 7, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of Aug. 7, 2023:

Planning Board (Aug. 7, 6:30pm)

The latest on the 200 Pond Rd. proposal for a senior living facility—a plan that has also been going through government channels in Natick; large house reviews on Rice St., Washburn Ave., Riverdale Rd.

Human Resources Board (Aug. 7, 7pm)

Request for a new DPW position; update on HR department vacancies.

Board of Public Works (Aug. 8, 5pm)

Contract award for sidewalks and curbing installation & replacement; irrigation well applications

Advisory Committee (Aug. 9, 6:30pm)

Permanent Building Committee (Aug. 10, 7:30pm)

