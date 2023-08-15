Wellesley Health Department—Keep Well Clinic dates

The Wellesley Health Department will hold Keep Well Clinics in several locations through September.
Keep Well Clinics are open to Wellesley residents at all locations. Have your blood pressure monitored and health questions answered. For more information call 781-235-0135 or go to the Health Department’s website.
LOCATION: 41 River St
DATES: Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 19
TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm
LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center
DATES: Wednesday, Aug. 16; Wednesday, Sept. 6; Wednesday, Sept. 20
TIME: 10am-11am
LOCATION: 315 Weston Rd
DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm
LOCATION: 60 Grove St.
DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 26
TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm
LOCATION: Morton Circle (Washington St., next to the police station)
DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 12
TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm
