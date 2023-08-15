Wellesley Health Department—Keep Well Clinic dates

The Wellesley Health Department will hold Keep Well Clinics in several locations through September.

Keep Well Clinics are open to Wellesley residents at all locations. Have your blood pressure monitored and health questions answered. For more information call 781-235-0135 or go to the Health Department’s website.

LOCATION: 41 River St

DATES: Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 19

TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm

LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center

DATES: Wednesday, Aug. 16; Wednesday, Sept. 6; Wednesday, Sept. 20

TIME: 10am-11am

LOCATION: 315 Weston Rd

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm

LOCATION: 60 Grove St.

DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 26

TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm

LOCATION: Morton Circle (Washington St., next to the police station)

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 12

TIME: 1:30pm-2:30pm