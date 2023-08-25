Wellesley Library to spark creativity of teen poets

Sign up for September’s Teen Take and Make Blackout Poetry Kit. 24 kits will be available to pick up on Sept. 1, 9am-6pm at the Wellesley Library’s Information Services Desk. Each bag contains a variety of book, magazine and newspaper pages as well as an instruction sheet and black permanent marker.

Blackout poetry is using words from books, magazines, newspapers or other text, and creating poetry by selecting words on those pages that create a poem and then coloring over the words around them. You can use black marker, colored pencils, paints or anything else and can get creative with drawing images or designs in addition to the poems!

We created our own Blackout Poem from the above press release. Here’s what we came up with:

Our swell poem

Make Poetry, am-pm, a variety

Permanent mark, using words

Poetry on pages

Color the words

Draw, design, add

Poems!

-The editors

We like to think Sylvia Plath, Wellesley’s own Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a WHS Class of 1950 graduate, is smiling down at our efforts.

