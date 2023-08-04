Wellesley posts HR Director job

The town of Wellesley has posted a job opening for Human Resources Director as it looks to rebuild that team. In the true spirit of HR, the job posting even includes an exclamation point (“For the innovative, resourceful, problem-solver, this opportunity may be the perfect fit for the next step in your HR career!”).

If taking on all the headaches challenges of an HR Director seems a bit too daunting, then perhaps opt for the Assistant HR Director gig, as it is also vacant. That job pays in the $66K-$100K range, vs. $98K-$150K for the director job.

The Wellesley Select Board earlier this summer approved a memorandum of agreement to shift supervision of the HR Director from the volunteer HR Board to the town’s executive director.

