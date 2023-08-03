Wellesley set to reap funds for mental health, document digitization, defibrillators in FY24 state budget

While Gov. Maura Healey still needs to approve the proposed $56.2B state budget for FY24 that’s made its way through the Massachusetts legislature, here are the funding appropriations that directly mention Wellesley.

FY24 budget appropriations (aka, earmarks). Bold emphasis is ours…

“… not less than $100,000 shall be expended for phase 2 of the rehabilitation and restoration of the Stone building in Hemlock Gorge reservation in the town of Wellesley; provided further, that not less than $75,000 shall be expended for the improvements to the Quinobequin road trail portion of the Charles river reservation, including, but not limited to, the installation of wooden guard rails at the entrance of the trail near the intersection of Quinobequin road and route 9, guide ropes down the embankment at the entrance of the trail and addressing mud areas along the trail…”

"… not less than $60,000 shall be expended for the digitization of municipal records in the town of Wellesley…"

in the town of Wellesley…” “… not less than $100,000 shall be expended for Human Relations Service, Inc. in the town of Wellesley to address the mental and behavioral health needs of families and children …”

…” “… not less than $50,000 shall be expended for the support of small businesses and economic development in the town of Wellesley…”

in the town of Wellesley…” “… not less than $100,000 shall be expended for Community Investors, Inc. for the PowerPlay initiative in Wellesley for the expansion of an after-school and out-of-school recreational program at urban and suburban schools in the commonwealth…”

at urban and suburban schools in the commonwealth…” “…not less than $30,000 shall be expended to the town of Wellesley for the purchase of automated external defibrillators…”

What’s more, Wellesley would receive $9,916,764 in state aid to public elementary and secondary schools under Chapter 70 and $1,548,657 in Unrestricted General Government Aid. The Chapter 70 funds are up just over 2.5% and the general aid figure has increased by a bit more than 3%.

