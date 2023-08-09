Wellesley Symphony Orchestra announces 75th anniversary season concert line-up

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra has announced the concert lineup for its very special 75th anniversary season. That’s a lot of beautiful music the venerable group has sent out over the years, and they’re not done. Led by music director Mark Latham, here’s what the orchestra-in-residence at MassBay Community College has in store for the 2023-24 season.

Music’s Magic Sunday, October 1, 3pm John Corigliano: Promenade Overture

Elisabetta Brusa: Merlin – Symphonic Poem

Haydn: Farewell Symphony (Allegro Assai and Presto/Adagio)

Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Visions of Spain Sunday, November 5, 3pm Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Glinka: Summer Night in Madrid

Garcia: Double Bass Concerto (Susan Hagen, bass)

de Falla: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole Holiday Concert Sunday, December 3, 3pm Featuring: The Fireside Barbershop Quartet, “What a Wonderful World”

(Louis Armstrong, Chris Ten Eyck, trumpet solo)

…and children from the Wellesley schools

Further Shores: Symphonic Music of Asia and the Asian Diaspora Sunday, February 11, 3pm Unsuk Chin: Subito con Forza

Tchaikovsky: Barcarolle (arr. by Lin Yu)

traditional African-American spiritual: Deep River (arr. by Lin Yu)

Bright Sheng: Black Swan

Xilin Wang: Yunnan Tone Poems Family Concert Sunday, March 24, 3pm Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf and more! Painted Sound Sunday, May 5, 3pm Hovhaness: Fantasy on Japanese Woodprints

Hindemith: Mathis der Maler

Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition