Wellesley Symphony Orchestra announces 75th anniversary season concert line-up

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra has announced the concert lineup for its very special 75th anniversary season. That’s a lot of beautiful music the venerable group has sent out over the years, and they’re not done. Led by music director Mark Latham, here’s what the orchestra-in-residence at MassBay Community College has in store for the 2023-24 season.
Music’s Magic
Sunday, October 1, 3pm
- John Corigliano: Promenade Overture
- Elisabetta Brusa: Merlin – Symphonic Poem
- Haydn: Farewell Symphony (Allegro Assai and Presto/Adagio)
- Brahms: Symphony No. 4
Visions of Spain
Sunday, November 5, 3pm
- Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
- Glinka: Summer Night in Madrid
- Garcia: Double Bass Concerto (Susan Hagen, bass)
- de Falla: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole
Holiday Concert
Sunday, December 3, 3pm
Featuring: The Fireside Barbershop Quartet, “What a Wonderful World”
(Louis Armstrong, Chris Ten Eyck, trumpet solo)
…and children from the Wellesley schools
Further Shores: Symphonic Music of Asia and the Asian Diaspora
Sunday, February 11, 3pm
- Unsuk Chin: Subito con Forza
- Tchaikovsky: Barcarolle (arr. by Lin Yu)
- traditional African-American spiritual: Deep River (arr. by Lin Yu)
- Bright Sheng: Black Swan
- Xilin Wang: Yunnan Tone Poems
Family Concert
Sunday, March 24, 3pm
Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf and more!
Painted Sound
Sunday, May 5, 3pm
- Hovhaness: Fantasy on Japanese Woodprints
- Hindemith: Mathis der Maler
- Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition
