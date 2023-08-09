The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra announces 75th anniversary season concert line-up

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Symphony OrchestraThe Wellesley Symphony Orchestra has announced the concert lineup for its very special 75th anniversary season. That’s a lot of beautiful music the venerable group has sent out over the years, and they’re not done. Led by music director Mark Latham, here’s what the orchestra-in-residence at MassBay Community College has in store for the 2023-24 season.

Music’s Magic

Sunday, October 1, 3pm

  • John Corigliano: Promenade Overture
  • Elisabetta Brusa: Merlin – Symphonic Poem
  • Haydn: Farewell Symphony (Allegro Assai and Presto/Adagio)
  • Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Visions of Spain

Sunday, November 5, 3pm

  • Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
  • Glinka: Summer Night in Madrid
  • Garcia: Double Bass Concerto (Susan Hagen, bass)
  • de Falla: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas
  • Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole

Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 3, 3pm

Featuring: The Fireside Barbershop Quartet, “What a Wonderful World”
(Louis Armstrong, Chris Ten Eyck, trumpet solo)
…and children from the Wellesley schools

Further Shores: Symphonic Music of Asia and the Asian Diaspora

Sunday, February 11, 3pm

  • Unsuk Chin: Subito con Forza
  • Tchaikovsky: Barcarolle (arr. by Lin Yu)
  • traditional African-American spiritual: Deep River (arr. by Lin Yu)
  • Bright Sheng: Black Swan
  • Xilin Wang: Yunnan Tone Poems

Family Concert

Sunday, March 24, 3pm

Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf and more!

Painted Sound

Sunday, May 5, 3pm

  • Hovhaness: Fantasy on Japanese Woodprints
  • Hindemith: Mathis der Maler
  • Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition
image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
MassHort, Wellesley