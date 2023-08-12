Wellesley Town Band to celebrate its 10th anniversary season—join the fun

From its humble beginnings, with just thirteen eager recruits gathering in fall 2013, the Wellesley Town Band has grown to around fifty musicians. If you have ever played a brass, woodwind, or percussion instrument, there’s a chair, music stand, music and a warm welcome waiting for you in the Wellesley Town Band. Players of all ages (grade 8 up) are welcome, and no auditions are required. The band has a real family feel, with spouses, siblings, and parents and students, all playing together. The band would especially loved to be joined by some more saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, and percussion players.

In this special year, the band will once again be led by legendary Wellesley Schools Band Director, Henry Platt. Rehearsals are held in the Wellesley High School Band Room, Mondays 7pm-8:30pm, September through mid-June (excluding school holidays). There is always a friendly, supportive, and enjoyable atmosphere of making music together. The repertoire is traditional concert band fare: light classics, favorite show tunes, movie music, and stirring marches.

Each year the band presents its popular Winter Concert in December and a Spring Concert in April. There are occasional additional gigs.

For more information, contact info@wellesleytownband.org

Sign up via Wellesley Rec.

DETAILS FOR FALL 2023

Rehearsals—Mondays, Sept 11 – June 17, 7:00 – 8:30pm

No rehearsals: 9/25, 10/9, 1/15, 2/19, 4/15, 5/27

Where: WHS Band Room, 50 Rice St.

Cost: $175 per person for the Fall/Winter/Spring (WPS students grades 8-12 can join for free!)

