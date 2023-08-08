Wellesley’s all wet

Vehicles were getting stuck in flooded roadways and homes were being swamped during Tuesday’s deluges.

Shared by Nancy “I love extreme weather” Armstrong on Lowell Road headed toward Bristol Road north of Rte. 9:

Road flooding at Lowell & Bristol in Wellesley, MA pic.twitter.com/uveWnfNWAU — swellesley (@swellesley) August 8, 2023



The Police issued warnings on social media…

Very busy late morning commute. Numerous roads and homes flooded by the heavy rain. Multiple vehicles became disabled trying to navigate flooded roadways. Weston @ Cross St. remains closed due to standing water. pic.twitter.com/lceGHSt060 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 8, 2023

Feel free to share your worst: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com