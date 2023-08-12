Wellesley’s top stories for the week of Aug. 7, 2023

A refresh of the top Wellesley, Mass., stories for the week of Aug. 7:
- Developers recast reduced 8 Cliff Road condo plan as 489 Worcester St. project in latest pitch
- Wellesley’s all wet from relentless rain
- Wellesley Free Library airs its 5-year plan
- Wellesley Business Buzz: Nailing it on Linden Street; Coffee Connect at Linden Square; It’s all in the Details, Etc.
- Morses Pond Beach in Wellesley closed due to high bacteria levels
- 200 Pond Road senior living project team gives Wellesley its pitch
- Red Sox veep brings the bling to Wellesley seniors
- Mosquito sample carrying West Nile virus detected in Wellesley
