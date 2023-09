Help the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries stock up for their fall book sale by bringing your gently used materials to the main branch’s Wakelin Room on:

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-4pm

Monday, Sept. 11, 9-11am

Gently used materials sought include adult and children’s books (fiction, non-fiction, textbooks, cookbooks, science fiction, graphic novels).

