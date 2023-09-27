It’s been a minute: Wellesley Board of Health returns on Oct. 5

The Wellesley Board of Health hasn’t had a public meeting since mid-July, but it will be back in action on Oct. 5 with an online gathering at 9:30am. Typically, the board does meet in August and September.

The Oct. 5 agenda includes items on a proposed senior living facility at the top of Pond Road on the Wellesley/Natick line as well as “Sushi Rice Acidification Approval” for the Karma Restaurant expected to open early next year in Linden Square. Also on tap are a director’s report and nurse supervisor report.

The agenda includes instructions for tuning in.

