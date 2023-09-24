The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital remembers lives lost to opiods

by Leave a Comment

The front lawn of Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been covered with purple flags to commemorate those who lost their lives to opioids in Massachusetts last year. The display includes 2,357 flags, up 2.5% from the year before.

Earlier this month, a ceremony organized by Newton-Wellesley’s Substance Use Services team was held involving hospital colleagues and community members seeking to raise awareness of substance abuse.

In addition to the purple flags, red flags memorialized those lost to opioids in any year as well as those affected by substance abuse.

Newton Wellesley purple flags

NWH Substance Use Services Team
NWH Substance Use Services Team

 

The Swellesley Report has been selected to be highlighted on Google News Showcase. Please follow us there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Refined Renovations, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader