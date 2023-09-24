Newton-Wellesley Hospital remembers lives lost to opiods

The front lawn of Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been covered with purple flags to commemorate those who lost their lives to opioids in Massachusetts last year. The display includes 2,357 flags, up 2.5% from the year before.

Earlier this month, a ceremony organized by Newton-Wellesley’s Substance Use Services team was held involving hospital colleagues and community members seeking to raise awareness of substance abuse.

In addition to the purple flags, red flags memorialized those lost to opioids in any year as well as those affected by substance abuse.

