Psychologist & author Dr. Damour making the rounds in Wellesley, Natick

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., psychologist, author, and speaker Lisa Damour, Ph.D., will visit Dana Hall School in Wellesley as a featured Wannamaker Lecture Series speaker. Dr. Damour is the author of the best sellers Untangled, Under Pressure, and Emotional Lives of Teenagers.

Damour will be working with students and faculty during the day on Tuesday. This evening event is designed for parents and guardians. It is free and open to the public, but due to seating limitations in Bardwell Auditorium, registration is required.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Damour will appear at Natick High School (15 West St.) from 7-8:30pm. Damour will be discussing the emotional lives of adolescents, as she has addressed in her recent book.

The event is free but registration is required.

This program is hosted by SPARK Kindness and The Reslience Project.