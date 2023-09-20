The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Psychologist & author Dr. Damour making the rounds in Wellesley, Natick

by Leave a Comment

DAMOUR Headshot Small File - by Downie Photo
Dr. Lisa Damour (Photo by Downie Photo)

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., psychologist, author, and speaker Lisa Damour, Ph.D., will visit Dana Hall School in Wellesley as a featured Wannamaker Lecture Series speaker. Dr. Damour is the author of the best sellers Untangled, Under Pressure, and Emotional Lives of Teenagers.

Damour will be working with students and faculty during the day on Tuesday. This evening event is designed for parents and guardians. It is free and open to the public, but due to seating limitations in Bardwell Auditorium, registration is required.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Damour will appear at Natick High School (15 West St.) from 7-8:30pm. Damour will be discussing the emotional lives of adolescents, as she has addressed in her recent book.

The event is free but registration is required.

This program is hosted by SPARK Kindness and The Reslience Project.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Refined Renovations, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader