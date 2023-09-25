The Swellesley Report

Registration open for Old Town Calendar competition

The annual Old Town Calendar photo competition is on, with registration open to photographers of all levels through Oct. 15.

Now in its 18th year, the competition invites photographers to share pictures of sights from Wellesley, Natick, Dover, Needham, and Sherborn.

Photos will be displayed and judged at the Eliot Church (45 Eliot St.) in Natick on Oct. 22, during Natick Artists Open Studios Weekend. 

The 2024 calendar is available for $20.

