Save the date: Wellesley Council on Aging’s Health & Wellness Fair on Oct. 11

The Wellesley Council on Aging will host a free Health & Wellness Fair on Oct. 11 from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.

More than 40 experts will be presenting information about the latest trends in fitness and nutrition, home health care, residential living opportunities, and legal and financial questions about topics such as Medicare and Medicaid.

A free health screening will be offered that includes vision, vascular, stretching and massage.

Find more information on the Wellesley Friends of COA website or by emailing Peter Marx.

