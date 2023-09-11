Tickets available now for Wellesley Rotary’s “Dinner on Us” fundraiser

The Wellesley Rotary Club’s “Dinner on Us” annual fundraiser is aiming to raise major funds to help fight food insecurity. Food insecurity exists right here among those who live, work, and go to school in Wellesley. Rotary members want those in need to know that there are resources to help them and their families through these difficult times.
“Dinner on Us” tickets are available until November 3—every entry bought helps end food insecurity in Wellesley.
The drawing will take place on Nov. 14, 2023.
Participating restaurants
- Alta Strada
- Amarin of Thailand
- Bocado Tapas Bar
- Cafe Mangal
- Captain Marden’s
- CK Shanghai
- Coconut Thai Cafe
- Comella’s
- CrepeBerry
- Deluxe Pizza
- Fiorella’s Express
- Great Wok
- Jin’s Fine Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar
- Juniper
- Lemon Thai Cuisine
- Lockheart Restaurant
- Maugus Restaurant
- Old School Pizzeria
- Papa Razzi
- Qdoba Mexican Grill
- Roche Bros
- Singh’s Cafe
- Smith & Wollensky
- Takara Japanese Restaurant
- The Cottage
- The Laughing Monk
- The Linden Store
- The Local
- Wellesley North End Pizza
- Yama Japanese Restaurant
Leave a Reply