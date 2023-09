Wellesley will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with a brief ceremony beginning at 9:45am on Monday, September 11 at Fire Department Headquarters (457 Worcester Street).

The program will include remarks by Town officials, prayers for those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, a prayer for all in service, and the symbolic tolling of the fire bell.

The community is invited to attend and join in remembering the bravery of everyone that day.