The sophomores have been warned…

Wellesley High only has 70 parking spaces allotted to senior students, and those spots are doled out via lottery and cost $250 per semester.

But it’s come to the WHS staff’s attention that more sophomores seem to be getting their driver’s licenses before the end of their sophomore year, so a message went out last week to these students and their parents/guardians letting them know that they’ll have to wait their turn a couple of more years, and then maybe, they might get to park at the school during the day.

Those who ignore the warning are subject to $25 parking fines.

