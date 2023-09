The only thing hotter than the weekend weather in Wonderful Wellesley were the bargains at the annual Linden Square sidewalk sale. Shoppers scoured the outside racks and tables for fashions, toys, baby gear, and more. Meanwhile, over in the Courtyard and in Wellesley Square, kids got busy at the crafting tables where they painted, glued, and decorated one doodad onto a thingamabob. The results: fun for all.