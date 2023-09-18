Wellesley DAR chapter demonstrates a strong constitution with library display

The Wellesley-based Amos Mills-Lucy Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) for the month of September with a display at the Wellesley Free Library. Wellesley High School history teacher Erin Sullivan delivered a talk titled ‘Teaching the Constitution” at the group’s recent meeting.

For those who need a memory jog, the Constitution is the the document that starts out, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Bet a lot of you can’t read that without singing the Schoolhouse Rock song in your heads.

More on the DAR

The DAR is a non-profit, volunteer service organization founded in 1890 that promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. According the the DAR website, membership is open to, “Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.”

